Meet Diego Granese, an Italian business magnate and influencer who has taken the world of entrepreneurship by storm. With a passion for business and a drive to succeed, Diego has made a name for himself as a successful entrepreneur, owning several nationally and internationally recognized businesses, such as Aviva Wines and Fitup Europe.

Despite his humble beginnings, Diego's passion for sports and entrepreneurship led him to pursue his dreams at a young age. He dropped out of school and started his first business, a gym, at the age of 20. Over the years, he has developed a wealth of knowledge and skills, acquiring several certifications in marketing, business risk management, and communication.

In 2018, Diego co-founded the Granese & El Faria Group and Landmark International, which assist businesses in brand development, management, marketing, and internationalization. He founded El Original Srl, quickly becoming a leader in Italy's food and beverage market. In 2022, he established Unlike Agency, a marketing and strategic consultancy company.

Diego's portfolio of businesses and startups is a testament to his business acumen and entrepreneurial spirit. He has been featured in several leading media publications and has appeared on numerous television broadcasts in Italy, where he is well-known for his business skills and expertise.

He resides in Dubai, UAE, and is a former Rotract member, blood donor, and volunteer at the Italian Red Cross.

But Diego's journey doesn't end here. He has also teamed up with Khaby Lame to launch the world's most famous Influencer store, the Khaby Shop, and is now a leader in relocating Italians to Dubai. He has lived in Dubai for many years and has successfully relocated over 400 companies and entrepreneurs.

With the Billionaire Group, Diego offers a one-stop shop for those looking to defiscalise and start their own company in Dubai, where there is no corporate or personal taxation.

If you're looking for inspiration and guidance from a seasoned entrepreneur, look no further than Diego Granese. With his passion for business and unwavering drive to succeed, he will leave a lasting impact on the world of entrepreneurship.