DIFCO, Inc.™ in Davenport, IA, has announced they will be expanding their expert witness division to serve law firms in 48 states after providing multiple successful expert testimonials in U.S. court cases.

DIFCO, Inc.™ Chief Executive Officer, Jake Pautsch, has made the expansion of their expert witness division a priority for the company after successfully leveraging his 15+ years of experience in the fields of Historic Preservation and Specialty Masonry to help justice be served in construction lawsuits across the United States.

In a public announcement Mr. Pautsch said, “Expanding our Expert Witness division allows me to pursue my passion for law and add a new layer of profitability for DIFCO. As we were starting out in the industry, we experienced many situations where larger general contracting companies

attempted to not pay us for services rendered using false narratives and false claims to help offset their cost overruns. These subversive tactics are commonplace in the industry so subcontractors naive to this can end up falling victim. I see this as an opportunity to help seek justice for these subcontractors while adding to our bottom line. It’s a win-win for DIFCO.”

DIFCO, Inc.™ is a Historic Preservation and Specialty Masonry firm that also has a unique value proposition with an established in-house legal department. Headquartered out of Davenport, IA, the company’s focus is on serving municipal, federal sector clients, and select criteria based commercial clientele across the United States.