What makes a business successful? Is it the product, the service, or its marketing strategy? For most people, it’s a combination of all those things. Yet, it’s worth noticing that many businesses that vow to keep the aforementioned aspects uncompromised often fail to scale up. Perhaps, the missing ingredient here is the founder’s business ethics. Sooner or later, the heart of the founder begins to reflect in his/her creation, in this case, their business. However, for BlueMagic Group International founder Pasquale Minasi, that wasn’t a problem. In this exclusive interview, Pasquale Minasi shares his insights into what motivates him, his vision, personal life, and future goals.

What’s life in a day for Pasquale Minasi? I live quite a regimented life. I value time the most, and therefore, take all measures to use it in an optimized manner. I wake up every day between 7 am and 8 am. Then, I train and make sure to dig into one book or another to find a place to plant my feet. These rituals prepare me for the day, most of which is spent either shuttling between Istanbul and London, or finding ways to improve our already solid innovation department. What’s your biggest driving force? Self-reliance. When I decided to move to London from Italy in search of success, I was without money, without friends, and without prospects. But I wasn’t alone. I had my strength and self-belief to fall back on. I genuinely believe once we set our minds to something and focus on it with every inch of our being, then there’s very little room for failure or cowardice. My desire for success and my intention to rely upon myself served as my guiding lights in the journey to starting BlueMagic Group International. What plans do you have for the future? I am a very ambitious person. New goals feed my desire and my need to work and bring good quality service and customer satisfaction to life. As one of the leading hair transplant brands in London, I plan to cement that image by bringing newer and better technology into the workforce. I also want to introduce more team-building exercises, because thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, I have come to realize more than ever how we can sail through a crisis not alone but only together.