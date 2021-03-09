Are you a resident of south London or just visiting the iconic city? If you get hungry from the constant hustle and bustle of the big city, make sure to stop by Dough Central for a delicious getaway and relaxing environment. Amjad Khalid is the owner of Dough Central, it located in Colliers Wood, and specializes in pizza, using a proprietary blend to make some of the best sourdough pizza’s from around the world.

Dough Central distinguishes itself from other pizza places with their tasty and one-of-a-kind sourdough, as most pizza places use standard dough when making their pizza. Dough Central has extraordinary signature pizzas, incorporating cuisines from around the world in their creations. Whether you are looking for an Italian, American, Indian, or Mexican twist on your pizza, Dough Central is sure to make your taste buds happy with their signature Veggie Toscana pizza, Smokehouse pizza, or their most popular, Tikka Chick pizza. If the weather is rainy and you want to stay home, Dough Central also provides delivery service.

Dough Central doesn’t just have pizza, but a large variety of other dishes that are sure to keep you coming back for more. They have a wide selection of signature subs, from the classic turkey, chicken, and tuna subs, to their signature subs like the Tikka Chick, Philly Cheese Steak, and Charcuterie sub. They are unrivaled both in taste, and in price. Amjad Khalid has integrated the flavor of Philadelphia into his Philly Cheese Steak sub, making it a customer favorite at Dough Central. It is arguably better than some of the best cheese steak places in its birthplace, Philadelphia. The Tikka Chick incorporates the popular Indian dish, Chicken Tikka, into an incredible and flavor packed sub. If you still need more flavor, you can add any type of dip to make your sub that much better.

You can come by to Dough Central during any time of the day, from morning until night. If you are looking for a quick morning boost, make sure to try their great coffee blends and waffles, you cannot go wrong with the Hella Nutella Waffle, it is sure to satisfy even the most insatiable sweet tooth, and goes great with a cappuccino or americano. Amjad Khalid also recommends trying The Oreo and Banoffee Pie. If you are a dessert enthusiast, they have delicious gelato ice cream from Italy, the salted caramel is one of the most popular among their customers.

Dough Central has dishes for any time of the day, and any mood. If you have had stressful day at work and want to unwind, they have a great selection of wine, beer, and cider. If you rather pair your pizza or sub with something sweet, they have savory milkshakes that are sure to leave even the biggest milkshake connoisseurs in awe. The banana milkshake and Oreo milkshake are their most popular, with the strawberry milkshake coming in close second. With a plethora of menu options to choose from, Dough Central has cemented itself as a family favorite for any get together.

Dough Central is becoming increasingly popular as the venue for premier food in the heart of south London, they have a wide selection of flavor packed dishes that will leave you full and content. With Amjad Khalid spearheading the exquisite creations at Dough Central, you cannot go wrong with any dish.