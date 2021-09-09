Dr Mahamudul Islam Chowdhury becomes roaring sensation over social media as a Magnificent doctor, famous for his humanitarian contributions to his society, patient friendliness, examplary influence on increasing health awareness among rural people and attempts to provide free medicines to the needy people, entrepreneurship in planning and foundation of ' YOUNGSTAR HEALTH CLUB ' which becomes blessing for rural people in aspect of health awareness. People honoured him as ' DOCTOR OF HUMANITIES '. For these contributions, he was awarded the 2019 World Star for Quality Leadership Award which reflects his worthfulness.

Dr Mahamudul Islam Chowdhury devotes his precious time and countless efforts to save covid-19 infected Patients. He treats covid-19 infected patients with utmost care while working as a medical officer in Chittagong General Hospital, a dedicated covid-19 hospital in Bangladesh. Dr Mahamudul is an incharge and medical officer of covid isolation unit of Chittagong general hospital. Previously his appointment was in Binajuri union sub centre of Raozan upazilla, Chittagong in 2019 and then transferred to Cox bazar sadar hospital in 2020.

He is an well known musical artist. His latest release "healing lifestyle " is available on amazan music. His songs created wonderful sensation over social media. He also wrote some books over healthy lifestyle.

Many influensive national and international print publications such as Jugantar, daily star, prothom-alo, risingbd and others published news about him which reflect the reality of his being an exhilarating musical artist as well as patient friendly doctor.

Dr Mahamudul Islam Chowdhury is a Bangladeshi citizen by birth, born on 21st may, 1991 in a respected family of Nur Mohammad Chowdhury and Begum Shahajahan. Later ambitious youth Mahamudul Islam Chowdhury moved to sylhet city for higher education. He Successfully achieved the "Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS)" graduate degree in 2015 from Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College, CCD (on diabetes) & CMU (on ultrasonography).

Wise people say, "Fortune favours the brave". He believed the saying, devoted his concentration on career and kept doing humanitarian work which revealed his humanity inside. With his exceptional lifestyle and inspiring contributions which deserve roaring popularity across the globe, he became featured news in many notable national and international print publications.