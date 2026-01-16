New Delhi, January 16: Incidents of violence against religious minorities in Bangladesh continue to be reported, with the latest case involving an arson attack on the home of a Hindu schoolteacher in the Sylhet division. The house of Birendra Kumar Dey, a local teacher belonging to the Hindu community, was set on fire by unidentified individuals late Sunday night, amid ongoing civil unrest across the country.

Arson Attack in Sylhet

According to local officials, the incident took place in Sylhet, where eyewitnesses said a group of people gathered near Dey’s residence before the fire was sparked. Fire service personnel rushed to the spot and managed to control the blaze before it could spread to nearby homes. While no injuries were reported, the house suffered extensive damage, with much of the interior destroyed. India Raises Alarm Over Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, Says ‘Unremitting Hostility Against Minorities Is a Matter of Grave Concern’.

Pattern of Targeted Violence

The attack on Birendra Kumar Dey’s home is part of a wider pattern of assaults on minority communities following the resignation of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Human rights groups and local media have documented cases of vandalism, looting, and arson targeting Hindu homes, businesses, and temples in several districts. Community leaders have stressed that Dey had no known political affiliation, suggesting the attack was communal in nature. Bangladesh Unrest: Another Hindu Man Stabbed to Death in Feni Amid Rising Violence Against Minorities.

Response From Authorities

Interim government representatives and student leaders have condemned the violence and called for communal harmony. In some regions, students and volunteers have organized night patrols to protect temples and minority neighborhoods, though their reach remains limited, particularly in rural areas with reduced police presence. The Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Unity Council has expressed concern over slow progress in investigations and arrests.

The current unrest stems from weeks of student-led protests against a controversial quota system, which later evolved into a mass movement against the previous government. Amid the political transition, gaps in law enforcement have reportedly allowed criminal and communal elements to exploit the situation. International bodies, including the United Nations, have urged Bangladesh’s interim leadership to ensure the safety of all citizens and protect minority rights during this fragile period.

As investigations continue, minority communities in Sylhet and other affected regions say they remain anxious, calling for stronger and more visible security measures to prevent further attacks.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 16, 2026 10:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).