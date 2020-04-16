Enjoying Your No Bra Quarantine? Here Are the Pros and Cons You Should Know if You Are Considering to Go Braless Till the Pandemic Is Over!

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

How are you dealing with the pandemic? There is too much strain. With the number of cases increasing insanely, your anxiety may likely start taking a toll on you. But one good thing that many girls at this moment would agree is they don’t have to wear a bra. They are not always the most comfortable thing in the world. Understandably, getting a bra that correctly fits can do wonders for your boobs, but there is nothing quite like going without one. This is why, women are sharing this joyous time of enjoying their no bra quarantine. However, like many things in the world, there are specific pros and cons associated with going braless too. Yes, and if you are considering to continue going braless, at least until the pandemic is over, here are some advantages and disadvantages of not wearing a bra. No Bra During Quarantine! Women on Twitter Express Happiness with Funny Memes and Jokes During Social Distancing.

Prons of Going Braless

1. Your boob sweat just evaporate! Especially for those who have bigger boobs, there is a pool of underboob sweat that appears with even the slightest hint of heat. The moment you skip the bra, you get a chance to air it all out.

2. Even the best bras can leave some uncomfortable marks on your skin. When you don’t wear a bra for longer hours, you do not have those pressure lines.

3. Not wearing a bra is also empowering. Once you adjust to how it feels without a bra, it can feel seriously powerful. You also realise how unique boobs are. It is a reminder of how different breasts are from one person to the next.

Cons of Going Braless

1. Women with bigger breasts often face experience back and shoulder pain when they do not wear a bra.

2. Breast sag is a real thing and very debatable. While some experts say that not wearing a bra does not cause sagging, others stress the opposite.

3. Feeling comfortable by not wearing a bra also fears experts that women are mostly wearing the wrong bra size. “What we need to educate women on more than anything is that if the bra is the right fit, size and style, it shouldn't be uncomfortable,” Jessica Lauppe-Guy, Head of Product for Bras N Things was quoted saying in a recent 9Honey article.

There aren’t any significant and scientifically proven health impacts that result from not wearing a bra. You can safely ditch them or wear them, as comfortable you feel, during the quarantine!