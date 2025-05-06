May 7, 2025, Special Days: May 7, 2025, is marked by diverse observances across the world. In India, Thrissur Pooram, a grand temple festival in Kerala, and Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti (Rabindra Jayanti), celebrating the Bengali poet’s birth anniversary, are observed. Globally, it is Bladder Cancer Awareness Day and World Athletics Day. In the United States, it coincides with National Cosmopolitan Day, National Homebrew Day, National Roast Leg of Lamb Day, National Tourism Day, Occupational Safety and Health Professional Day, National School Nurse Day, and National Children's Mental Health Awareness Day. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on May 7, 2025 (Wednesday)

Thrissur Pooram Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti Rabindra Jayanti Bladder Cancer Awareness Day National Cosmopolitan Day National Homebrew Day in the United States National Roast Leg of Lamb Day in the United States National Tourism Day in the United States Occupational Safety and Health Professional Day National School Nurse Day World Athletics Day National Children's Mental Health Awareness Day

Sunrise and Sunset Time on May 7, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:07 am on Wednesday, 7 May 2025 (IST)

6:07 am on Wednesday, 7 May 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 7:03 pm on Wednesday, 7 May 2025 (IST)

Famous May 7 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Rabindranath Tagore (7 May 1861 – 7 August 1941) MrBeast Alex Smith Alexander Ludwig Atharvaa Erica Fernandes Amyra Dastur Aalisha Panwar Ashwini Bhave Keshav Prasad Maurya

