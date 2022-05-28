While Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is already running hot in theatres, Kiara Advani is set to come back with yet another entertainer in JugJugg Jeeyo. Backed by Karan Johar, this family entertainer will also star Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul. The film's star cast is actively promoting their new release and Kiara is busy picking the most desirable silhouettes for the same. Now, we know for a fact that Advani likes her sharara pants and her tall and lean frame makes it easier for her to nail this silhouette. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kiara Advani Looked Heavenly Throughout Her Movie Promotions (View Style File).

Recently, the Shershaah actress stepped out looking like a goddess in her blue embroidered separates by Rishi & Vibhuti. It was a heavily embroidered bralette paired with printed sharara pants and an organza cape. While Kiara looked divine in her newest appearance, it wasn't her first time! She's been known for having a penchant for these pants and each time she picks one, we know we're in for it. To elaborate on her same obsession here's reminiscing five times when she picked this design and left us wanting for more. Kiara Advani Gives a Chic Twist to Her Rust Coloured Blazer Dress and We're Smitten (View Pics).

In Rimple & Harpreet Narula

Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Rishi & Vibhuti

Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Anushka Khanna

Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Ritika Mirchandani

Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor

Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Now that we have picked the top five instances when Kiara Advani nailed her sharara pants, let us know which one was your favourite? Drop your views on Twitter @latestly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 28, 2022 07:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).