Rani Mukerji was probably the first supporter of Sabyasachi in Bollywood. She was a devotee of his designs even when the designer was not famous in the fashion world. Probably their Bengali connection helped them develop a bond that has only grown deeper with time. Rani even picked Sabyasachi to design her wedding lehenga, much before Anushka Sharma started the trend. Over the years, Mukerji has strutted in style in several of his design even on-camera including her looks from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Black. Rani Mukerji Birthday: Sonam Kapoor Says ‘25 Years of Friendship and Counting’ As She Drops Lovely Pics To Wish Her Saawariya Co-Star.

From a Sabyasachi lehenga at wedding functions to salwar suits for her movie promotions, Rani Mukerji has always grabbed any and every opportunity to flaunt her love for his creations. She was, in and will forever be a muse for Sabyasachi. The way Rani nails his designs is like nobody else's. No matter the design or the silhouette, this Bengali beauty has always pulled off all the different looks conceptualised and designed by her fellow Bengali. To sum up, their bond, let's take a quick look at how Rani has proved her unconditional love for Sabya's designs over the years! 18 Years of Black: Makers Drop Glimpses of Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji’s Incredible Performances in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Film (Watch Video).

In a Heavily Embroidered Velvet Lehenga Choli

Rani Mukerji (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In a Charming Organza Saree

Rani Mukerji (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In a Classic Black Saree

Rani Mukerji (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In His Iconic Printed Suit

Rani Mukerji (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In a Typical Sabyasachi Outfit

Rani Mukerji (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, now do you agree with us when we say that Rani Mukerji in Sabyasachi Designs is like a match made in heaven?

