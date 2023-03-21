Sonam Kapoor has wished her Saawariya co-star Rani Mukerji on the occasion of her birthday. The former shared a few unseen pictures of them and captioned it as, “Happy happy birthday dearest Rani .. 25 years of friendship and counting ❤️ love you.” Rani Mukerji Birthday: From Mardaani to Hichki – Here’s Looking at the Actress’ Brilliant Performances!

Sonam Kapoor Wishes Rani Mukerjee

