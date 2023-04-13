Are you amongst those who love tie-dye outfits? The ancient art technique continues to fascinate even today. It's a technique where you fold, twist, pleat, or crumple fabric or a garment, before tying it with rubber bands and then choosing to apply the dye colour of your choice. The technique has gained immense popularity in recent years and our Bollywood brigade is not far behind in embracing it. From Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif and Kartik Aaryan, celebs are swooning over this new hot trend and their pictures are proof of it. Suhana Khan Loves Flaunting Her Stunning Saree Collection - Proof in Pics!

Tie-dye t-shirts are immensely popular with the crowds and they look so damn cool. This probably explains why Alia Bhatt prefers having so many of them in her wardrobe. And just in case you are not a t-shirt fan and prefer some tunics instead, we have Katrina showing you how to slay in it. Tie-dye sarees look equally fabulous and we have Kiara Advani proving this point. This technique is certainly a hot favourite currently and we have some additional tips on how you can nail it to the hilt. Kylie Jenner's Street Style Looks That Are So Easy to Carry!

So, without wasting any more time, let's quickly check out some of the coolest celebrity looks in them.

Katrina Kaif's Tunic

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan's Co-ord Set

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Malaika Arora's Co-ord Set

Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ananya Panday's T-shirt

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor's T-shirt

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kiara Advani's Co-ord Set

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt's Top

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

