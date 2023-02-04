Mili actress Janhvi Kapoor is on a mission! Mission to prove her acting capabilities and emerge as a fashion force to reckon with. This explains why her filmography is packed with substantial roles and her wardrobe with dreamy attires. The star kid is now posing as the cover girl of Elle's digital edition and boy, she does cast an impression on your mind. This isn't the first time when the Kapoor girl has adorned a beauty magazine with her presence but this one certainly stands apart from the rest. Janhvi Kapoor's Pretty Earrings Collection is a Must for All the Jewellery Lovers.

Dressed in some stunning designs by Gaurav Gupta and Kiland Aier, Janhvi looks alluring as the new cover girl. From going all blingy to adding a dash of drama to it, the Dhadak actress manages to woo your heart, all while dropping some major style bombs on you. It's not every day when you have Janhvi looking like a million bucks for her photoshoots. But when the day arrives, she sure is a sight for sore eyes. For someone who's still establishing her base in the industry, she's certainly on the right track and we can see her claiming the throne eventually. And while she does that, let's have a quick look at her new photoshoot, shall we? Fashion Faceoff: Janhvi Kapoor or Neha Dhupia, Who Wore this Black Kaftan Better?

Janhvi Kapoor in Kiland Aier

Janhvi Kapoor in Gaurav Gupta

Janhvi Kapoor in Gaurav Gupta

Doesn't she look so dreamy?

