Aamna Sharif! She became a household name as Kashish from Kahiin to Hoga in 2003. A few films like Aloo Chaat and Ek Villain were followed by a hiatus. The stunning mommy-to-be bounced back on to the silver screen as Komolika Chaubey / Sonalika Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. With this stint, she has keenly crafted a brilliant fashion arsenal that is colourful and versatile to say the least. Right from chic contemporary styles to ethereal ethnics, Ammna dabbles into it all with an accompanying glam game. While she effortlessly flaunts her toned frame in contemporary silhouettes, it is her ethnic fashion repertoire that engages us the most. Right from flowy Anarkalis, bright lehengas to eclectic shararas, Aamna keeps those fashion offerings going on and refreshingly chic. A recent style saw her ring in her favourite florals with ivory printed Anarkali by designer Neha Chopra Tandon. Minimal but impeccable makeup and non-fussy hair game sealed the deal for her.

Florals are a wardrobe must-have and Aamna has repeatedly shown her penchant to pull them off every now and then. Here's a closer look at her yet another floral style. Aamna Sharif Is Channelling That Sublime Lucknowi Charm in a Thrifty Chikankari Suit!

Aamna Sharif - Floral Fabulosity

Ivory printed Anarkali set worth Rs.25,000 featured cap sleeves, a pink and blue shaded net dupatta hand embroidered with zardozi and pearl motifs finished with pearl embellished gota. Statement earrings by Kohar, subtle glam and pulled back hair completed her look. Aamna Sharif Is Giving the Royal Blue a Royal Ethnic Elegance!

Aamna Sharif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Aamna features as Komolika Chaubey Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She will be seen in Roohi Afza, a comedy horror film directed by Hardik Mehta and produced by Dinesh Vijan featuring alongside Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma.

