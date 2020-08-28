She was one of the prettiest and endearing faces from the era of K-serial boom back in 2003. Aamna Sharif charmed her way into our hearts as Kashish in Kahiin To Hoga and went on to follow it up with films like Aloo Chaat and Ek Villain. After a hiatus, Aamna is back on the turf, with the famed role of Komolika Chaubey / Sonalika Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and a brilliant fashion arsenal in tow. She keeps us hooked on to her colourful gram by playing dress-up. Ethnics, as well as contemporary styles, are well within her chic alley but the former excites us more, not just for the colours, silhouettes and fabrics but also how she gives the homegrown labels a worthy tap. A recent style of hers featuring a blue Anarkali set from label Dryza by Ridhi Suri had us hooked!

Also a mother to a five-year-old Arain Kapoor, Aamna belongs to a rare breed of sartorial stunners who are versatile in their style offerings. Aamna flips styles with an underlining minimal but polished vibe with impeccable makeup and non-fussy hair game seal the deal for her. Here's a closer look.

Aamna Sharif - Blue-tiful

A blue peacock blue Anarkali set with churidaar and a foil printed dupatta worth Rs.12,000 from label Dryza by Ridhi Suri had us hooked! Statement earrings, wavy hair and subtle glam completed her look.

Aamna Sharif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Aamna features as Komolika Chaubey Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She will be seen in Roohi Afza, a comedy horror film directed by Hardik Mehta and produced by Dinesh Vijan featuring alongside Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma.

