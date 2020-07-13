One the freshest face to greet us earlier this year, bundling up the accolades for a brilliant and earnest portrayal as Tia in Jawaani Jaaneman was the 22-year-old Alaya F. With a spunky persona, lineage and demeanour to boot, Alaya F took to wooing fashion pundits with her humble, versatile and always chic fashion game. With the ongoing lockdown, Alaya F has us glued to her varied shenanigans, from keeping up a fitness regimen, whipping up an exotic breakfast spread of protein pancakes to dazzling us with her doodling and drawing skills and posting those sunkissed pictures. A throwback vibe of Alaya's back from November 2019 when she had attended a destination wedding in Goa had us hooked! Playing dress-up, Alaya's wedding style was chic and again, a far cry from the usual. Styled by Sanam Ratansi, Alaya's minimal bridesmaid vibe is a lesson in keeping it relevant but fun too!

While being minimal chic and effortless are her thriving vibe, we have rarely seen Alaya dabble into ethnic fashion, she has bookmarked the fine line between all vogues and comfort. Here is a closer look at Alaya's ethnic shenanigans. Alaya F Is a Hot and Happening Monochrome Delight in This Throwback Picture!

Alaya F - Pretty In Ethnic

A Shloka Khialani mustard yellow suit with a corseted bodice, belt, high-low hemline and a daintily printed dupatta was teamed with a wavy ponytail and natural glam. Alaya F Has Summer on Her Mind With the Chicest Resort Look!

Alaya F in Shloka Khialani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

An embellished pale pink Shloka Khialani lehenga was teamed with earrings, bangles, wavy hair and subtle glam.

Alaya F in Shloka Khialani Lehenga (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A printed Punit Balana set featuring a cropped blouse, wide bottom pants and a cape was teamed with silver oxidized earrings, wavy hair and subtle makeup.

Alaya F in Punit Balana (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Alaya will be seen in Stree Rog Vibhaag with Ayushmann Khurrana. Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, Street Rog Vibhag will be produced by Junglee Pictures and the plot involves a gynaecologist whose life takes a sudden twist when he gives shelter to a girl on the run played by Alaya F. She will also be seen in another untitled film by Pooja Entertainment.

