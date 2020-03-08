Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora Set Some Wrong Fashion Examples this Week (View Pics)

Worst Dressed of the week (Photo Credits: Instagram)

This week's list of worst-dressed celebs includes some powerful names like Sonam Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The names that are usually synonymous with the term fashionistas turned fashion offenders this week and we are quite sad about that. Joining them are other glamorous names like Malaika Arora and Kajol who usually boggle our minds with their outfit preferences. This week was clearly not in their favour and hopefully, they will switch the categories in the coming week. Till then, let's elaborate on how they went wrong and where. Alia Bhatt Has Beau Ranbir Kapoor’s Picture As Her Phone Screensaver? (Watch Video).

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt's mini lavender dress was neither lively nor lovely. In fact, it was too ordinary or pretty basic to even find a place in her closet. We have seen her stun and sizzle in the past and hopefully, she'll get back on track next week.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam's obsession for OTT goes for a toss sometimes and this one's an example of same. A velvet pantsuit already looks like a yawnfest and the designer made it worse by suggesting embroidery all over it. Sonam Kapoor Channels her Inner Princess in the New Photoshoot of Harper's Bazaar Arabia (View Pics).

Malaika Arora

Sheer dresses are our personal favourite but this one? Nope, Na, Nahi, Never! A sheer outfit will not necessarily look glamorous and even Malaika Arora can't slay in a horribly wrong design.

Kajol

Kajol's yellow maxi dress paired with a matching shrug looked boring AF. What was the Devi actress even thinking? There are days when the actress is determined to unleash the glam quotient within her and then there are occasions when she puts in no efforts. Guess, she simply gets lazy like us on some of those not-so-fashionable days.