It was on March 15, when Alia Bhatt, celebrated her 28th birthday. Even COVID-19 in the air did not stop her from having a gala time at her b'dy bash that was hosted by Karan Johar. In the many pictures that went viral online, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress was seen along with Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora partying. All that being said, for the night, we saw how Alia had opted for a black sparkly sequinned mini dress that looked oh-so-gorgeous on her. Alia Bhatt Birthday Special: A Millennial Who Believes in Putting Her Best Fashion Foot Forward, All Time, Every Time (View Pics).

Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the diva was seen in a short dress from the house of Magda Butrym. Elaborating on her outfit, it was black in colour and had shoulder pads as well as glittery effect all over. However, the highlight of the dress was the sequin red rose at the collar. With gelled up open hairdo, subtle makeup and little lip shade, Alia looked perfect. But just in case, you are wondering what's the price of her attire? Well, it's freaking expensive. Alia Bhatt's Carefree Laugh and Playful Fashion Get Captured by Sister Shaheen Bhatt For Elle Magazine's Photoshoot (View Pics).

Alia Bhatt:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakshmi Lehr (@lakshmilehr)

Here's Proof:

Alia Bhatt in Magda Butrym (Photo Credits: Farfetch Website)

Alia's dress is sold online at a price of $3754 which comes to around Rs 2.72 lakh when converted into Indian currency. Considering that she is an A-list actress, the actress' splurge is just fine, but for common peeps like us, the MRP of the outfit is huge. So, how did you find Alia in the LBD? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

