Alia Bhatt has graced the cover of Elle India magazine for the September issue and the beautiful cover was shot by none other than her sister, Shaheen Bhatt. Since COVID-19 has halted shoots, a lot of magazines have been doing photoshoots from home and this after Khushi Kapoor's click for Janhvi Kapoor's magazine cover, Shaheen is the new sibling photographer in town. While the gorgeous cover showed Alia Bhatt looking flawless in a red gown, inside pictures from the magazine's issue are here and they look even better. Alia Bhatt Turns a Muse for Sister Shaheen Bhatt as She Poses for Elle India's New Magazine Cover (View Pic).

Alia Bhatt is one of those actresses who stuns in almost everything she wears and hence she can pull off everything from casual to glam. The inside pictures show Alia in a colourful gown, a gorgeous green turtleneck clubbed with black track pants and yet another one where we see her dazzle us with a big laugh as she sits with a guitar in her hand, dressed in a white suit. All the pictures clicked by her sister Shaheen Bhatt surely bring out an amazing side of Alia Bhatt. For the September issue, Alia's sister has penned an emotional letter for her and it speaks about the actress' amazing persona. Speaking about Alia's non-pretentious nature, Shaheen writes, "You are as dotty in an interview as you are at home in your PJs at 2am.” Check out Alia Bhatt's amazing pictures here. Alia Bhatt Has the Perfect Hair-Flipping Response to Filter Out All the Negativity! (View Post).

Alia Bhatt In a Gorgeous Colorful Maxi Gown:

Alia's Stunning Laugh!

Alia Bhatt in Gorgeous Greens!

Alia Bhatt At Her Carefree Best!

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was recently seen in Sadak 2 that hasn't been received well by the critics. The film was Alia's first collaboration with father Mahesh Bhatt and also starred Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. The film premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on August 28.

