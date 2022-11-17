Ananya Panday is certainly making headlines for all the right reasons. The Liger actress who was earlier criticised for her acting skills has left those reviews behind and is already marching ahead to what's coming next. Currently, Ananya is in New York rubbing shoulders with celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski and Irina Shayk. While her black hot outfit compelled us to drop our jaws, this wasn't the first time when Panday's pictures have soared the temperature or made us say oh la la! Koffee With Karan 7: Ananya Panday's Fiercely Honest Opinion on Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy is Going Viral (Watch Video).

Chunky Pandey's darling daughter recently posed for Lifestyle Asia's new edition and going by her new pictures, it's safe to say that she's looking smokin' hot. Dressed in bespoke resort wear ensembles by Abhinav Mishra, Ananya looked delightful and like a million bucks. Ananya's photoshoots have always been eye-popping and if you haven't ogled enough at her pictures already, what are you even doing in your life? She's a sensation waiting for the right time to strike and is on the right track definitely. Fashion Faceoff: Ananya Panday or Sara Ali Khan, Whose Orange Arpita Mehta Outfit Did You Like?

Ananya Panday for Lifestyle Asia India

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lifestyle Asia India (@lifestyleasiaindia)

Smokin' Hot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lifestyle Asia India (@lifestyleasiaindia)

Glam Girl!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lifestyle Asia India (@lifestyleasiaindia)

Yes, we know, enough of our gush fest! It's time we show you the pictures from her new photoshoot. So, here you go.

