Bhumi Pednekar added yet another riveting role to her unconventional bag of cinematic tidings as Kajal Yadav aka Kitty in the recently released Dolly Kitty Aur Chamakte Sitare. A brilliant on-screen presence is complemented by a delightful fashion repertoire off-screen. Her refusal to get into the regular off-the-mill grind of glamorous roles sees her channelling a glamorous vibe off-screen. As a poster girl for all the curvaceous girls there, Bhumi shows us the subtle art of roping it all in with a signature spunk, nude glam and minimally elegant hairdos. Sparking off a perfect tropical vibe all the way from Goa, Bhumi flaunted a Saaksha and Kinni abstract printed maxi dress. Needless to say, the rich purple hue was an instant charmer.

With her fashion stylist Pranita Shetty, Bhumi has carefully curated a fashion arsenal built on a keen knack for drapes, silhouettes, fabrics, and cuts that flatter her petite frame. Here's a closer look at her promotional style for Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare Movie Review: Konkona Sen Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar’s Netflix Film Is Not for the Prudes.

Bhumi Pednekar - Purple Passion

A Saaksha and Kinni hand micro-pleated abstract purple printed maxi dress worth Rs.20,0000 was paired up with a striped monochrome sun hat. Vinyl strapped heels, subtle glam and wavy hair completed her look. Badhaai Do: Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao to Begin Shooting for Their Next in January 2021.

Bhumi Pednekar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, directed by Alankrita Shrivastava released on 18 September on Netflix. Apart from Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sen Sharma as the protagonists, the film also features Aamir Bashir, Amol Parashar and Vikrant Massey in pivotal roles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 23, 2020 06:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).