We saw her in Jai Ho but it was Race 3's famed business dialogue that catapulted this Mumbai girl to fame. In addition to being an actress, she is a model and a dancer having worked as an assistant choreographer to Ganesh Acharya. On the fashion front, Daisy has clearly marked her niche in the ethnic and neo ethnic avenues with fashion stylist Trisha Jani helming her affairs. Daisy goes on to give some of the most sought after homegrown labels a worthy tap. Her minimalistic approach with subtle glam and wavy hair game is what underlines her ethnic simplicity. The recent festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi saw Daisy bring a whole lot of fuchsia pink and a little sparkle with a kurta set from label Drzya by Ridhi Suri. Juttis and open hair completed her look.

We love how Daisy showcases a crisp understanding of what works for her lithe frame the best. Here's a closer look at her pink moment. Fashion Face-Off: Samantha Akkineni or Daisy Shah in Preetham Jukalker Ikat Pantsuit? Who Wore It Better?

Daisy Shah - Pinkness Galore

A rani pink gota set worth Rs. 11,400 featuring a chanderi kurta, palazzo and dupatta with badla work finished with gota and handmade tassels was from Drzya by Ridhi Suri. Juttis, jewellery by Simran Chhabra, a floral mask, open hair completed her look. Daisy Shah Birthday Special: Splendid Ethnic Fashion Is Her Business and Its Downright Gorgeous!

Daisy Shah (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Daisy debuted in the Gujarati film, Gujarat 11 last year.

