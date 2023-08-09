Race 3 actress Daisy Shah was among the contestants in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The stunt-based reality TV show saw her competing against the likes of Anjum Fakih, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Arjit Taneja and others. While Daisy has been missing from the Bollywood scenario for the longest time, seeing her on the reality show made us miss her a bit too much. And that's what compelled us to check out her Instagram page and scroll through her pictures posing by the seaside. Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Daisy Shah Reveals, 'There Were Many Things That I Have Never Experienced in My Life'.

One look at her Instagram account and you will find pictures of her posing by the seaside. We believe Shah is a water baby and naturally she's attracted towards the sea and oceans. From the sandy beaches of South Africa to the pristine Maldives, Daisy's Instagram pictures have all the beautiful seaside places that one can think of. If you are a nature lover and are looking for sights that will soothe your eyes, her Instagram will not disappoint you. We have curated a list of some of her best snaps and it's time we share it with y'all. So, without taking any more time, let's check them out right away. KKK 13's Archana Gautam and Daisy Shah Engage in War of Words on Social Media – Here's Why.

Sun & Sand

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daisy (@shahdaisy)

She's Right... Life's a Beach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daisy (@shahdaisy)

The Blue We Like!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daisy (@shahdaisy)

Always a Water Baby

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daisy (@shahdaisy)

Wind in Hair, Sand in Toes Kinda Day

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daisy (@shahdaisy)

Did her pictures prompt you to take a beach holiday? We know they did.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 09, 2023 09:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).