Dia Mirza is intent on making us swoon with every appearance of hers. Right from oozing elegance in neo ethnic outfits or notching it up with ethnic gorgeousness or keeping it chic with contemporary styles, Dia Mirza with her fashion stylist of many years, Theia Tekchandaney keeps it intriguing, to say the least. A recent style of hers featured an orange red stripe print bustier with a micro-pleated skirt and a cape by Saaksha and Kinni for the recently concluded Vogue Women Of The Year 2020. Dia, a model-turned-actress-turned-producer who debuted with Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein has carved a fine fashion arsenal. Furthermore, Dia believes in accompanying her styles with a dewy or fresh face. Never the one to experiment or overdo, Dia's calm, collected and cool demeanour is quite rightly reflected in her styles.

Dia's striped ensemble urges you to refresh your wardrobe for the spring or your next holiday, constituting a versatile and adaptable outfit that can take you from the day to the night effortlessly. Here is a closer look at Dia's floaty mood. Dia Mirza Birthday Special: Ethereal Charm Is a Constant Accompaniment to All of Her Timelessly Elegant Ethnic Styles!

Dia Mirza - Resort Style

Dia wore a striped print bustier with micro-pleated skirt & cape by Saaksha and Kinni worth Rs.37,000. Red heels, a delicate choker, sleek hair and dewy glam completed her look. Dia Mirza Is Pretty Chic in Pink, Her Jamdani Saree Looks Like a Subtle Festive Must Have!

Dia Mirza in Saaksha and Kinni (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Dia Mirza was last seen as Shivani in Thappad, a drama directed by Anubhav Sinha. She will be seen in Wild Dog, an upcoming Telugu action thriller film written and directed by debutant Ashishor Solomon with Nagarjuna, Saiyami Kher and Atul Kulkarni.

