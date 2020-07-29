Dia Mirza, the undeniably pretty actress has traversed a long way from her debut in Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein to dabbling into production, travel show anchoring and being an environmentalist. All along, her remarkable fashion game has only attained sartorial underlining with Dia oozing understated elegance at all times, in all kinds of styles. This versatility often sees Dia playing muse to homegrown as well as luxe international labels with equal and enviable panache. But what stands out strongly in Dia's fashion arsenal is her apparent love for ethnic ensembles. Whether its a simple dress or an opulent creation, Dia has mastered a subtle knack of infusing life with bare minimum add ons and of course, a natural or dewy glam along with a naturally wavy hair game. One such vibe of Dia's back from last year was being dressed to nines in an ikat lehenga in bottle green and mustard tones by the maverick Ritu Kumar. Dia attributed this look as to celebrate the story behind the incredible textiles, handwoven and crafted with wisdom and age. With the #LocalForVocal vibe resonating strongly, this look serves as just the right flavour for festivities.

Styled by Theia Tekchandaney, Dia did her own makeup and sported a chic hairdo that was courtesy of hairstylist Arizah Naqvi. Here is a closer look at Dia's ethnic style. R Madhavan and Dia Mirza to Reunite for Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein Sequel?

Dia Mirza - Ethnic Chic

A bottle green and mustard ikat lehenga set featuring a V-neck blouse, voluminous lehenga and a dupatta worth Rs.62,000 was teamed with shoulder-grazing earrings. Dia's self-done glam featured defined kohl-rimmed eyes, pink lips and a delicate bindi with a low bun. Dia Mirza Birthday: From Environmental Issues to Wildlife Conservation, Social Causes Undertaken by Former Miss Asia Pacific.

Dia Mirza in Ritu Kumar Lehenga (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dia's festive lehenga urges you to refresh your wardrobe for the upcoming festivities.

On the professional front, Dia Mirza was last seen as Manyata Dutt in the Sanjay Dutt biopic, Sanju and in the Zee5 web series Kaafir. Dia will be seen in the new-age action thriller, Wild Dog with Akkineni Nagarjuna helmed by debutante director Ashishor Solomon. The film is a real-life inspired drama which showcases Nag as an NIA officer and Dia as his wife.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 29, 2020 07:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).