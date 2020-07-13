After Anushka Sharma's stunning photoshoot on the shores of Goa, Vogue India is back with to boggle your minds, this time with the help of Diana Penty. Interestingly, the actress today celebrates 8 years of Cocktail, the film that helped her venture into Bollywood. While Sharma prefered exploring the beaches of the state, Diana preferred isolated locations, the one which should be wandered more often. The pretty lady in her new magazine photoshoot narrates a tale of bohemian rhapsody that's bound to help her keep twinkling. Diana Penty Allures With a Brilliant Monochrome Casual on Fleek Throwback Picture With Oodles of Simplicity!

With ruffled dresses, layered outfits and printed ensembles, Diana's setting herself in a very different zone altogether. She's more like a carefree soul who believes in living and enjoying every moment. She comes across as a mystery waiting to get unravelled or a tale waiting to be told. The styling here focusses on involving too many layers and too many prints that fondle your heart. Overall, it's a beautiful concept that deserves every bit of your attention. Fashion Face-Off: Kiara Advani or Diana Penty - Who Nailed this Yellow Atelier Zuhra Outfit Better?

Check Out Pictures from her Vogue India Photoshoot

Diana Penty for Vogue India (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Diana has quite a photogenic face and coming from a modelling background previously, she knows how to play with the cameras. She flirts with her sultry expressions and teases with that charming smile of hers. A sheer delight for your eyes, Diana's recent set of pictures continue to grab our eyeballs and we bet the condition is no different at your end.

