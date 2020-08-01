Hina Khan has special Eid wishes for all her fans and admirers. The new Naagin in the TV world earlier took to her Instagram account to share a series of pictures from her festive photoshoot. Hina's new clicks are nothing less than Eidis for her fans and we bet they are drooling over her pictures in this pretty ensemble. The actress' Eid wishes have warmed our hearts. Hina's new outfit should ideally find a place in your festive wardrobe and we bet its refreshing colour palette will make you wish you had one already. Eid Al-Adha 2020: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Gauahar Khan, Nushrat Bharucha, Shilpa Shetty, Sana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Aamna Sharif Whip Up a Sartorial Sharara Storm!

The Hacked actress picked a pretty Gopi Vaid designed attire for her special day. It's simple yet charming lehenga paired with a kurta instead of a choli makes it perfect for any occasion. We loved those curved hems and even the subtle colour palette of blue and green. The colour scheme is blending well together without making the outfit look too loud or gaudy. Hina further paired her #ootd with simple jhumkas, rust lips, curled lashes and contoured cheeks. Fashion Faceoff! Hina Khan or Sara Ali Khan, Who Looks Sexier in Gold Fringe Dress?

Check Out Her New Pictures

View this post on Instagram Eid Mubarak! A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on Aug 1, 2020 at 2:14am PDT

Hina's Eid outfit gets a 10/10 on our fashion-o-meter and we are craving to see more of her in the coming days. For someone who ruled the red carpet at Cannes like a pro, it's not surprising to see her ace her fashion outings one after another. We don't know who needs to hear this but Hina is a fashionista and she's here to stay.

