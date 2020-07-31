Eid al-Adha, also known as Eid Qurban and Bakrid is the second of two Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year. Also known as the 'Festival of Sacrifice', this year, we are also going to miss the customary festive and fashionable moments from the tinsel townies. Along with those larger than life bashes boasting of delicacies, music and bonhomie, we also love us some strong ethnic goals brought to the fore with the ubiquitous festive favourite - the sharara or gharara. Sharara and gharara suits are a common attire for Muslim women across the globe usually worn at ceremonial occasions such weddings and festivals. A three-piece suit featuring a kurta, pants and dupatta, the sharara or gharara adorned with intricate embroideries, stone, sequins, beads work along with other ornamentations or in simple printed styles has now become a wardrobe festive staple in recent times. Diving deep into the throwback mode, we take a peek into the fashion fabulosity of our beloved Bollywood beauties for their festive style when they teamed up with their fashion stylists, upped the glamour quotient, sashayed in their designer best shararas and ghararas lending us some serious festive fashion goals.

These days, ethnic ensembles are a permanent fixture in the celebrity-endorsed promotional styles. With a plethora of options to choose from, celebrities turn muses for some of the most stunning creations. With prolific and upcoming designers giving the traditional festive a worthy update with every fashion season, here's a closer look at some of the celebrity-approved styles.

Sonakshi Sinha in Itr

Styled by Mohit Rai, Sonakshi opted for an Itr Ho creation featuring an organza chanderi kurta and a printed ghagra. She completed the look with chunky silver oxidized jewellery, wavy hair and subtle makeup.

Eid al-Adha Fashion Inspiration - Sonakshi Sinha (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan in Manish Malhotra

Styled by Lakshmi Lehr for Love Aaj Kal promotions, it was a sharara set featuring a white embroidered kurti, sharara pants with a lining of pink and green. She rounded out the look with earrings, wavy half updo and subtle glam completed her vibe.

Eid al-Adha Fashion Inspiration - Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Athiya Shetty in Anjul Bhandari

Styled by Ami Patel, Athiya took to a chikankari kurta with lakh dana sharara and dupatta embellished in baby pearls and sequins. Jewellery by Curio Cottage, subtle glam and a gajra adorned low bun completed her look. Athiya Shetty Embarked on a Repurposing Spree Using Her Mother’s Outfits for the Brides Today Photoshoot!

Eid al-Adha Fashion Inspiration - Athiya Shetty (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Tarun Tahiliani

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Kareena hit the Diwali 2017 party scene wearing an intricately embroidered sharara with jewellery from Shri Hari Diagems finishing out the look with nude lips and perfectly done eyes. When Kareena Kapoor Khan Gave Sweatshirt Fashion a Tap With Her French Toast Chicness!

Eid al-Adha Fashion Inspiration - Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sana Khan in V'Ves by Mona Agrawal

A satin pink creation featuring an embroidered dupatta was teamed with earrings from Aaree accessories. A soft subtle makeup of smudged kohl-rimmed eyes, blush pink tinted eyelids, pink lips and highlighted cheekbones were complemented with a chic low bun.

Eid al-Adha Fashion Inspiration - Sana Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nushrat Bharucha in Lime Yellow and Peachy Pink

A deep lime-yellow sharara set with a peachy pink dupatta was teamed with blue, pink and yellow tassel earrings. Sleek centre-parted hair and nude glam completed her look. Nushrat Bharucha’s Gingham Style by the Sea Is an Effortless Holiday Statement!

Eid al-Adha Fashion Inspiration - Nushrat Bharucha (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Aamna Sharif in Gopi Vaid

A pink ensemble with a choker, wavy hair and subtle makeup greeted us for Eid 2019 festivities. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Aamna Sharif Reveals Her 'Shoot From Home' Experience.

Eid al-Adha Fashion Inspiration - Aamna Sharif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Gauahar Khan in Monk and Mei

Gauahar took to a block-printed floral sharara set featuring a grey and pink gharara, kurta complete with an organza dupatta. Juttis, delicate earrings, wristwatch, bangle, subtle glam and open sleek hair completed her look.

Eid al-Adha Fashion Inspiration - Gauahar Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We perennially seek style inspirations from these oh-so-fashionable divas in a bid to be in sync with our beloved stars. Bookmark these celebrity sharara-gharara looks and ring in the festivities with style!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 31, 2020 07:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).