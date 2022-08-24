Tenet actress Elizabeth Debicki celebrates her birthday on August 23. Although she was born in Paris, she later shifted to Australia and pursued an acting course at the university there. Debicki made headlines when she came on board to play Princess Diana in The Crown's season 5 and 6. With her charming looks, Elizabeth instantly makes you fall in love with her and her stunning red carpet appearances are like a cherry on the cake. She weaves magic with her numerous avatars and if those don't impress you, we don't know what will. Tenet Actress Elizabeth Debicki: Difficult Resisting Society Pressure to Look a Certain Way.

Though she likes sticking to black on the red carpet, occasionally there are times when she would a dramatic dress in pink or a simple dress in a vibrant lime green colour. Yes, her colour palette can get restricted at times but she makes up for it with her cool designs and an even cooler persona. Elizabeth Debicki's style file is simple and filled with many appearances on various international platforms. Her choices, since they aren't very bold, strike a chord with commoners who wish they could emulate her style. Tenet Movie Review: Christopher Nolan’s Espionage Thriller, Starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson Garners Mixed Response From Critics.

On that note, to celebrate Elizabeth Debicki's birthday here's remembering seven of her best red carpet appearances from the recent past.

Oh-so-Dramatic

Elizabeth Debicki (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bewitching in Black

Elizabeth Debicki (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Keeping it Casual

Elizabeth Debicki (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Beauty in Black

Elizabeth Debicki (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Such a Powerful Look

Elizabeth Debicki (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Glam Goddess

Elizabeth Debicki (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Never Underestimate the Power of a Good Pair of Trousers

Elizabeth Debicki (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Elizabeth Debicki!

