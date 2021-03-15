Desperate Housewives actress Eva Longoria celebrates her birthday on March 15 and while we hail her for being incredible that she is, let's also start admiring her charming sartorial style file. Eva Longoria has always been a terrific dresser and we can never stop rooting for her. While she sizzles in all her appearances, there are days when the intensity is a bit more. She struts on the red carpet like a diva and enthrals us with her charming demeanour. Eva Longoria Recalls Being Bullied By Her Desperate Housewives Co-Star.

From Atelier Versace to Reem Acra, Eva has always chosen the best when it comes to her red carpet appearances. She's a woman of substance and that's evident from the numerous causes that she supports. While she loves her elegant gowns, she also has a certain penchant for bodycon dresses and she undoubtedly nails them better than anyone else. As the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actress gets ready to celebrate her big birthday, we take a look at her best fashion attempts. Eva Longoria Hits Out at Film Industry, Says 'Hollywood Largely Responsible for Unconscious Bias Against People of Colour'.

In Atelier Versace

Eva Longoria (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Dolce & Gabbana

Eva Longoria (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Gucci

Eva Longoria (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Naeem Khan

Eva Longoria (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Reem Acra

Eva Longoria (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Stella McCartney

Eva Longoria (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Vitor Zerbinato

Eva Longoria (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Eva recently shared a bikini picture on her Instagram and her tones abs did make our jaws drop. What she's at 45, we certainly aren't even in our 20s! But again, that's Eva for you. There's a reason why we admire her so much, right? We hope she has a blast on her special day and that she continues to woo our hearts with her remarkable fashion choices.

