We remember her as Lara in the Ayan Mukerji directed classic, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. Thereon, Evelyn Sharma, the Indo-German model and actress went on to appear in films like Nautanki Saala, Main Tera Hero, Hindi Medium and Jab Harry Met Sejal. She blazed her way further with the Yo Yo Honey Singh crooned number, Sunny Sunny. Off-screen, Evelyn Sharma is a philanthropist and founder of Seams For Dreams and WIP Creatives. On the fashion front, Evelyn makes heads turn with her presence and style. Not the one to overtly follow trends or play dress-up, Evelyn swears by the Love, Wash, Repeat mode and champions the cause of thrifty finds and sustainable living. Hence, one would find her heartily repeating her outfits and reinforcing the less is more ideology. Celebrity wardrobes are dynamic, ever-evolving and as mere mortals, we quite believe that flitting from one stunning designer creation to another on a regular basis, there is no dearth of choices for them. But holding on to those lovely outfits, just like us, Evelyn Sharma delights us by recycling-repeat vibe, the need of the hour! Her fashion arsenal as such has a bit of everything - from glitter, glamour, quaint to bold, ethnic to chic separates. She turns a year older today. Evelyn keeps her 2.9m followers on Instagram hooked to her sensible styles. Evelyn Sharma Says She Will Opt for a Second-Hand Wedding Dress When She Ties the Knot to Beau Tushaan Bhindi.

Evelyn's penchant to pull off any style is accentuated by a cute smile and subtle glam. Ahead, we rounded up a brief fashion capsule of some of her memorable style moments.

A pink and beige jumpsuit by Anita Dongre's label AND featuring a relaxed fit and front knot detailing was teamed with black heels with floral tie-ups from Paio, a tan brown handbag, side-parted soft wavy hair and subtle makeup.

Evelyn Sharma Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Separates from the homegrown label, Mishe featuring a cape and wide bottom pants in stripes was teamed with a white cami, sneakers, wavy hair, subtle glam and a black handbag. Saaho Actress Evelyn Sharma gets Engaged to Boyfriend Tushaan Bhindi.

Evelyn took to a bright embroidered Anarkali by Poonam's Kaurture with bangles, tasselled earrings, defined eyes and pink lips.

An ivory-toned Falguni and Shane Peacock sheer creation was teamed with bold glossy glam and wavy hair.

A printed cami dress with a shimmery cape was teamed with bold lips and wavy hair.

A black dress was teamed with a printed bomber jacket by Narendra Kumar, rain-drenched hair and subtle makeup.

A floral creation by Krupa Jain featuring a bralette, lehenga and a ruffled cape was teamed with nude glossy glam and sleek hair. Saaho: Prabhas Turns Telugu Teacher for Co-Star Evelyn Sharma.

We believe that Evelyn drives home the point, the most beautiful thing that one can wear is a smile, confidence all whilst repeating those much-loved outfits. Here's wishing Evelyn Sharma a fabulous birthday and an exemplary fashion fabulosity for the future.

