Ex-Pornhub queen Mia Khalifa is active on social media, and her most recent pics go viral. Who doesn't know Mia Khalifa? Mia Khalifa gained international popularity during her brief career in the porn industry. She recently took over social media with her efforts to have her adult movies taken down from the internet, as she still carries the stigma of being famous for that reason. She is well-known, with more than 27 million followers on her official Instagram account. She was born in Beirut, Lebanon. She was only 21 years old when she accidentally rose to fame. Mia Khalifa Reiterates Consequences of Working in Porn Industry, Slams ‘Privileged Point of View’ Over Warnings About Sex Work.

She has admitted that she was recognised as a young graduate walking along the street. Just recently, the ex-Pornhub.com queen was caught listening to Shakira's brand-new song, "BZRP Music Sessions #53". In a video she posted on Instagram, Khalifa is having fun at the beach. She shared Shakira's most recent hit as the music video to go along with her clip. "British people when the sun comes out for five min," she wrote to caption the video. Mia Khalifa Nude Pic Goes Viral As Ex-Pornhub Star Strips Off Completely Naked To Pose for Sexy Twitter Post!

She also goes by the name Mia Callista, albeit after adopting her pornographic persona, that name didn't really catch on. Despite having immigrated to the United States at the age of 7, the 22-year-old is of Lebanese origin. Her most famous work is a controversial video that she debuted in early 2015, making her the most popular pornstar on Pornhub. She began getting death threats when the video received harsh criticism from Lebanon and other Muslim-majority nations in the Middle East. Ex-Pornhub Queen Mia Khalifa Tweets About Wednesday Star Jenna Ortega Never Being Able To Play Lead in a Marvel Movie, Here’s the Reason.

Mia Khalifa's HOT PIcs:

Land in the soft-white, cook it til it’s Off-White™️ pic.twitter.com/Q3c0nsdeEe — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) January 19, 2023

Mia Khalifa left the porn business because she believed her privacy had been violated, and she acknowledged that her privacy has probably been permanently lost. "When I go out in public, I believe post-traumatic stress disorder kicks in," she told the BBC. I get the impression that people can see right through my clothes because of the glances I get, and it makes me feel terrible." She further said: "It makes me feel as if I've forfeited my right to privacy, which I have because I'm only a Google search away."

