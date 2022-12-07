Whether or not you've watched Jenna Ortega's newest Netflix series, Wednesday, you may have definitely seen glimpses of its well-known dance routine done to the music of "The Goo Goo Muck" by The Cramps, which recently went viral. Jenna Ortega is in the news all the time for all the right reasons. Jenna has received a tonne of praise from viewers ever since she debuted in the Netflix original series Wednesday as the famously crazy character Wednesday Addams. According to the most recent reports, Jenna even has rapidly increased her Instagram following in the past 10 days. Not just that, even the former XXX queen of pornhub.com, aka Mia Khalifa, is talking about her too, but she has concerns. Major concerns. Mia Khalifa Shares NSFW Tweet ‘My Tits Are Too Nice To Look for Parking,’ Racy Message on Twitter Goes Viral!

The XXX OnlyFans star is sad that Jenna may not ever get to be a lead in the Marvel Universe because she once played a cameo in one of the MCU movies. Former XXX Pornstar Mia Khalifa tweeted: "Life is unfair, and I stand by that because Jenna Ortega had a cameo in a Marvel movie years ago which means we’ll never be able to see her as a lead in a Marvel movie." Wednesday: Jenna Ortega's Dance Sequence Makes Fans Go Gaga Over Her, Call the Scene Their Favourite of "The Addams Family" Spinoff!

XXX Pornstar Mia Khalifa Tweet:

Life is unfair, and I stand by that because Jenna Ortega had a cameo in a Marvel movie years ago which means we’ll never be able to see her as a lead in a Marvel movie pic.twitter.com/qGlRAMjZl6 — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) November 30, 2022

In addition to appearing on Wednesday, Jenna played Ellie Alves in the thriller series You. In the ten days since the release of "Wednesday," Jenna Ortega has amassed 10 million Instagram followers. The portal published a screenshot of Jenna's follower count with specifics on their Twitter account. As per the report, "from 9.4 million followers on Nov 23, the day the horror comedy started streaming, she hit 19.4 million last Saturday, and crossed the 20 million mark on Sunday".

