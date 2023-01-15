Mia Khalifa, an ex-pornstar, on Twitter pointed out the "privileged point of view" and issued a stark warning about working in the sex work industry. Mia, who left the porn industry in 2017, always speaks out about the bad side of the sex industry when the need arises. This time, the debate started when a user's asked "why all sex workers are expected to do a disclaimer every time they have anything positive to say”. Mia called this a “privileged point of view”. The Lebanon-born social media influencer then wrote, "Yes… I think that’s the least of what any SW’er who’s found (RARE) success in the industry can do. It should absolutely be caveated by a warning because out of the few dozen or maybe few hundred women every year that find success, there’s MILLIONS of women hurt by it." Former Pornhub.com Queen Mia Khalifa's 'In and Out' Tweet Goes Viral; Check Out Fans' Best Sexual Innuendos and Responses.

Mia Khalifa Slams ‘Privileged Point of View’ Over Warnings About Sex Work:

Mia Khalifa Reiterates Consequences of Working in Porn Industry:

