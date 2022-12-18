Mia Khalifa's nude pic with the webcam model posing with nothing but a teapot has gone viral on the microblogging platform Twitter! Confused why she is posing with a tea pot. Well, former Pornhub queen Mia Khalifa happens to be a huge sports buff. The ex-adult entertainment actress loves to do sports commentary. Lately, the Lebanon-born OnlyFans model has been keenly following the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, just like all of us. However, she, like always, makes things provocative and sultry, and in one of her latest Twitter posts, Mia Khalifa went fully naked, posing with nothing but a teapot that’s strategically placed to save her modesty. She also tweeted a video where she is seen pouring tea in a black monokini. The ex-XXX star had posted in reference to Morocco national football team’s dream run at the Qatar World Cup. While the team is now out of the tournament after losing to France, but Mia Khalifa’s nude photo has gone viral. Desi Mia Khalifa? Bhojpuri Actress Akshara Singh’s Latest Instagram Video Makes Fans Say That She Looks Ex-Pornhub Star!

Mia Khalifa Nude Photo Goes Viral!

🇲🇦 أنا أنتظر مع الشاي للفائزين اليوم pic.twitter.com/MLDGN6fyPl — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) December 14, 2022

Watch Instagram Post Shared by Mia Khalifa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa)

