He is relevant as ever but he also bundles up virtues of being dapper, dandy and cool at all times! Farhan Akhtar, with an ostentatious legacy, charm and talent to boot, is counted amongst the fine actors of his generation. He has always cut out an unconventional frame as an actor but is still a major creative force as a producer. On the fashion front, Farhan always cuts out a dapper picture and divulges on a multitude of styles that keep m him relevant and amidst the sartorial men's club of tinselville. He has a distinct style game as he flits from being dandy to being effortlessly laidback and cool, pulling it all off with enviable panache. But what really elevates his vibe is an apparent uber-comfort and giving zero effs to the fashion police. Farhan turns a year older today. We briefed up a fashion arsenal of some of his recent and rad fashion moments.

Here's a closer look. The Sky Is Pink: 7 Beautiful Moments From Priyanka Chopra-Farhan Akhtar's Film That Leave Your Heart Heavy With Emotions.

It was a monochrome ethnic avatar with black shoes and neat glam.

The HT Most Stylish Awards 2018 saw Farhan take on a Rajesh Pratap Singh outfit featuring voluminous pants with an oversized longline shirt and a blazer. Black shoes and a hairband completed his look.

For an event with National Geographic, Farhan paired his back to basics neutral vibe with a white blazer. White kicks and a neat glam completed his look.

The Sky Is Pink promotions saw Farhan go athleisure cool in a pink tee,grey joggers, blazer and kicks.

A Zegna powder blue suit was paired off with white kicks and neat glam. Farhan Akhtar Birthday Special: Know Fitness Secret of Bollywood Actor's Lean Muscular Physique.

Experimenting and wooing, Farhan delights! Here's wishing him a fabulous birthday and a continued fashion fabulosity for the future.

