These days, celebrity appearances are well curated and a polished interpretation of their fashion forces (read stylists). With designers incepting, celebrity fashion stylists picking them out and celebrities flaunting them with a befitting glam, we believe that everyday is a runway for them. Often, these high flying new age influencers find themselves sharing styles. One such shared vibe that caught our attention was between Shraddha Kapoor and Sanjana Sanghi. The ensemble in question was the slick black latex separates featuring a cropped blouse and high waist latex pants by Deme. Who wore it better?

Poles apart in their off-screen sensibilities, the fashion conscious girls with their individualistic styles. While Sanjana has carved out a style that taps on the humble, modest and growing home labels featuring ethnics, neo-ethnic and contemporary styles with minimal beauty and hair game as the occasion demands, Sanjana's fashion game comes across as sublime, lucid and sophisticated with a proclivity for international labels and a persistent effort to include homegrown labels but acing it up with a bold beauty and hair game. Here's a closer look at their shared vibe.

Shraddha Kapoor

Styled by Tanya Ghavri and Namrata Deepak, Shraddha completed her look with contrasting stilettos, oxidized earrings and bangles from Studio Metallurgy. Messy textured hair and messy pink eye with nude pink lips completed the vibe. What, Wow! Did Shraddha Kapoor Splurge 3.45 Lacs on an Anita Dongre Lehenga?

Shraddha Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sanjana Sanghi

Styled by Khyati Busa, Sanjana teamed the co-ord set of an olive toned cropped top with the high waist latex pants with a nude glam, textured hair and black tie up boots. Sanjana Sanghi Is Giving the Good Old Corduroy a New Lease of Life, Here’s How!

Sanjana Sanghi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Fashion Face-Off: Shraddha Kapoor or Sanjana Sanghi

Giving black, the much loved aesthetic of the fashion industry a twist with latex, both of these edgy-chic vibes are not for the faint-hearted and brilliantly curated. Varied interpretations but both with equal pizzaz, this style surely delights! Shraddha Kapoor v/s Sonakshi Sinha: Which Arpita Mehta Design Will You Like to Own?

Fashion Face-Off Shraddha Kapoor or Sanjana Sanghi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We believe celebrity fashion faux pas moments are inadvertent but allows us a peek into varied interpretations and choosing one that appeals the most. Whose celebrity style did you love the most? Drop in a comment to let us know. Until then, stay tuned to LatestLY Lifestyle Fashion for more such snazzy updates from the celebrity closets.

