Sanjana Sanghi, the cute-girl-next-door with a bright smile, lustrous wavy hair and twinkling eyes caught our attention right from those cameo appearances in Rockstar, Fukrey Returns and Hindi Medium. A graduate from LSR College, Delhi, Sanjana is a common face of advertisements and is all set to transition as the leading lady opposite late Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara. A millennial whose laidback sense of personal style never misses a beat, Sanjana's vibe flits from easy ethnics, chic classics to contemporary athleisure with enviable fluidity. Not the one to hanker behind trends, Sanjana picks what suits her the best. An accompanying casual beauty and hair game only elevates her vibe further. This time around, she gave the good old corduroy a spin. Looking gorgeous, Sanjana is intent on keeping this classic style as refreshing and relevant as possible. The photoshoot has been lensed by Sasha Jairam.

Steal a page out of Sanjana's book of style and go chic with corduroy. Here's how. Sanjana Sanghi Is Channeling That Everything Is Better in Glitter Vibe With These Pictures!

Sanjana Sanghi - Cordrouy Chic

An oversized pink corduroy button-down shirt with white denim, wind kissed wavy hair and subtle glam completed her look. Fashion Face-Off: Sara Ali Khan or Sanjana Sanghi in Mul Mul? Who Wore the Pretty White Kurta Better?

Sanjana Sanghi in Coudrouy Shirt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dil Bechara is a coming-of-age romantic drama film directed by Mukesh Chhabra and is based on John Green's 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars. The film features late Sushant Singh Rajput, debutante Sanjana Sanghi and Saif Ali Khan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 26, 2020 03:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).