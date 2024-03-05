Seems like gharchola is in vogue and that would make all the Gujaratis proud. Now, credit for making them so popular should go to Sonam Kapoor who adorned this traditional weave on one of her recent appearances - much before the Ambani gala. Post her, we had Deepika Padukone and Shanaya Kapoor joining the bandwagon and winning some Gujarati hearts all over. Both the B-town beauties wore this traditional saree albeit with a modern and designer twist at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities and they sure looked like million bucks. Fashion Faceoff: Tamannaah ot Shruti Haasan, Whose Gold and Black Outfit Did You Like the Most?

Let's elaborate on mum-to-be, Deepika's look first! She wore a red embroidered gharchola saree designed by designer duo Rimple & Harpreet who have previously worked as costume designers on some of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial. This heavily embroidered saree was paired with a matching embroidered blouse and DP looked like a true blue queen in that. With contoured cheeks, winged eyeliner, red lips and hair tied in a sleek bun, she added an extra dash of glam to her already ethnically glamorous look.

Shanaya Kapoor v/s Deepika Padukone

Shanaya Kapoor and Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Next, we had Shanaya Kapoor, who opted for a similar design by the same designer. The star kid's saree looked equally heavy with all the embroidery and she further added a dose of elegance to it by pairing it with traditional jewellery. With blushed cheeks, kohled eyes and soft red lips, she kept her look stunning and gorgeous. Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Alia Bhatt, Whose Sabyasachi Saree Did You Like More?

Now, coming to our question - if given a choice, whose red gharchola will you like to wear? Will it be Deepika's or Shanaya's. Drop your answers on 'X' (Twitter) @latestly or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

Whose Red Gharchola Did You Like? Deepika Padukone Shanaya Kapoor

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 05, 2024 08:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).