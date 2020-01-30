For Katrina Kaif, Spring Is All About Being Sunkissed and Ringing In a Floral Chicness!

Katrina Kaif in Rudraksh Dwivedi and H&M (Photo Credits: Instagram)

She may be a self-confessed recluse but has endeared us endlessly all through these years. Whether it’s her striking tall and lithe frame or that gorgeous face coupled with a rare wit and charm – a glimpse that she gave us with her debut on KWK 5. As one of those rare tinsel town divas to have retained an ultra-glamorous and chic fashion game, Katrina Kaif is a hoot and her social media shenanigans boast of a whopping following of 31.7 million on Instagram. While she rarely steps out unless there is a movie release on the anvil, Katrina Kaif does drop in a drool-worthy style for fashion lovers and critics alike to lap up. Spring is here and welcoming those crispy sun-kissed mornings with a floral daze was Katrina Kaif. Styled by Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar, Katrina had us hooked.

Setting the mood alight with her attitude and style, despite a reserved demeanor, here's how Katrina aced the spring style.

Katrina Kaif - Springtime Chic

It was a sublime floral printed ensemble by Rudraksh Dwivedi teamed with a cropped beige toned jacket by H&M. Wavy hair and subtle makeup completed her vibe. Hot Damn! Katrina Kaif Is Bringing Sexy Back and Fabulously in a Slinky Alex Perry Dress!

Katrina Kaif - Style Cheat Sheet

Pretty patterns, soft prints, easy silhouettes are all hallmarks of spring fashion. Getting into the groove, Katrina Kaif urges you to give the fainty florals a spin. Katrina Kaif Opts For a Retro Look With Monochrome Knotted Top and Mini Faux Leather Skirt and We Are Sold!

On the professional front Katrina was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat with Salman Khan. She will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s action film, Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar. While Akshay essays the role of DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad, Katrina will be seen essaying the role of his wife, Aditi Sooryavanshi. The film will be released on 27th March 2019.