Genelia Deshmukh is one account that we'll continue to follow on Instagram. On days when she isn't busy shooting reels with her actor beau or posting adorable pics and videos, Genelia is uploading sartorial stories that are simply delightful. While Genelia is missing from the acting scene for the longest of time and has no plans of returning, we like the way she keeps us updated via her Instagram. Just recently, the Force actress took to her social media account to share a stunning picture in her classic yellow saree. Genelia Deshmukh And Riteish Deshmukh Celebrate Their Ninth Wedding Anniversary! 9 Times The Couple Gave Us Relationship Goals (View Pics).

Genelia's plain yellow saree, though simple, looked extremely elegant on her. It belonged to the brand 'House of Urmi' and the actress had styled it with a sleeveless, tank top like white blouse. Genelia further accessorised her outfit by pairing it with a golden necklace and no earrings. Contoured cheeks, glossy lips, winged eyeliner, curled eyelashes and well-defined brows completed her look further. Coming to her hairdo, she styled it a neat, chic ponytail.

Genelia Deshmukh

While Genelia's videos are often the talk of the town, we recently loved the one wherein she was dancing crazily with Salman Khan at his Panvel farmhouse. The actor was celebrating his birthday with some close friends from the industry and Riteish and Genelia were on the guest list. Genelia and Salman's groovy dance certainly had our attention and we are looking for more such entertaining videos.

