Helly Shah On Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Being Postponed: 'Due To The Sudden Situation It Wasn’t the Best Decision to Launch the Show

Helly Shah (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Helly Shah's comeback to television after Sufiyana Pyaar Mera had got her fans excited. However, the actress' next show, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 has now been postponed. The sequel of the hit thriller that starred Arjun Bijlani, Aalisha Panwar and Nia Sharma in the lead roles, was a hit with the masses. Season 2 of the thriller stars Helly Shah, Vishal Vashishtha and Rrahul Sridhar in the lead roles. Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Promo: Helly Shah and Vishal Vashishtha Impress In This Intriguing Thriller (Watch Video).

After the show released two promos and was all set to hit the screens in April, the COVID-19 lockdown has forced the project to get postponed.

Confirming the project delay, Helly Shah told ETimes TV, "Due to the sudden situation it wasn’t the best decision to launch the show. We had just shot for a month. We had a 10-day schedule outdoor and then we were shooting in Mumbai. We shot a few episodes and the launch date was also nearing. But before that these things happened and we had to stop shooting." Helly Shah On Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Being Delayed, 'No Point Shooting and Risking Everyone's Health'.

In an earlier interview, Helly had said, "Of course, you feel a little disheartened that delay ho Gaya but it is ok. It is better especially when the situation is in control we launch the show in a proper way. I really hope that everyone follows the 21-day lockdown properly so that we can bring the current scenario in control. Because otherwise, it’s going to be quite scary."