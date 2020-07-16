Television actress Helly Shah is back at work. She has started shooting for the second season of "Ishq Mein Marjawan". Helly says it's a good feeling. "Yes, it is a relief going back (to the set) after almost 100 days of house arrest. But the lockdown was extremely important," Helly told IANS. The actress is overjoyed on meeting people after such a long hiatus. Helly Shah On Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Being Postponed: ‘Due To The Sudden Situation It Wasn’t the Best Decision to Launch the Show

"But after the lockdown when we are coming out and meeting people on set at work, it feels great. I am so happy to be meeting people and talking to them and working again. It's a very good feeling," she said. Helly plays the role of a simpleton named Riddhima in the show. Helly Shah On Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Being Delayed, ‘No Point Shooting and Risking Everyone’s Health’

"I am playing the role of Riddhima. She is a simple girl, very compassionate. She really loves Kabir and has a very simple dream of living a beautiful dream with him," she added.

