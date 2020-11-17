Hina Khan's busy with all the festivities, decking up in one too many traditional attires. The actress, post her recent Bigg Boss 14 stint is keeping her social media family occupied with her many uploads and we are stunned to see her nail multiple looks one after another. On days when the Naagin actress isn't busy with her acting ventures, she's busy flaunting her sartorial styles that rarely disappoint. After displaying her pure love for six yards of grace, Hina's back to her obsession with traditional suits. Janhvi Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Hina Khan, Ananya Panday – Meet The Best Dressed Celebs This Diwali (View Pics).

Hina's new pictures see her deck up in red traditional outfits with embroidery all over. We believe this was among her many looks for Diwali and needless to say, she nailed it to the hilt. With statement earrings to go with and a delicate nose pin, Hina ditched any other accessory and allowed her outfit to do all the talking. She further complimented her look with bronzed cheeks, brown lips, curled eyelashes, winged eyeliner and well-defined brows. Overall it was a charming attempt that fondled with our hearts. Hina Khan’s Orange, White and Gold Saree Is A Complete Show-Stealer! (View Pics).

Hina Khan's New Traditional Outfit

Hina's team of stylists includes some brilliant names who knows what she wants and how she's expected to look. They carefully pick some of the best designs available and present it in a way that looks modish. Hina's style file has impressed us time and again and it's only getting better with time. Hopefully, things will remain the same in future.

