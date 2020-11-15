Indians are obsessed with festivals! And Diwali is that occasion where not only people meet and greet each other, but they also dress up to the 't'. Our Bollywood and TV stars also celebrated the festival of lights with joy. However, there were only a few who impressed us with their traditional ethnic game. Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor, Hina Khan and more wore quite fashionable outfits and made us go wow. Also, the important thing to note here is that these celebs kept in mind what suits them and accordingly opted for traditional wear. Diwali 2020: Janhvi Kapoor and Sister Khushi's Ethnic Outfits Scream Desi Glamour (View Pics).

Right from Janhvi Kapoor's sexy six-yard. Anushka Sharma's glowy maternity look, Hina Khan's gorgeous saree with a superb bloused to Ananya Panday's bandhani lehenga, on this list we bring to you top five Diwali looks of stars which were literally the best. So, without further ado, here's the Deepawali outfits that were yay. Check it out. Diwali 2020: Hina Khan, Surbhi Chandna, Nia Sharma – TV Celeb Approved Earrings to Elevate Your Ethnic Game This Festive Season (View Pics).

Janhvin Kapoor In A Manish Malhotra Yellow Saree With Sparkly Blouse!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Anushka Sharma In A Creamish Anita Dongre Trissa Anarkali!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Hina Khan Looking Gorg In A Pallavi Jaipur Six-Yard!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Ananya Pandey Flashing Millenial Vibe In An Anita Dongre Bandhani Lehenga and Embroidered Choli!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Mouni Roy For Ekta Kapoor's Diwali Bash!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mouni Roy Fan Club (@mouniroy.fan.base)

That's it, guys! These five babes from the showbiz deserve to be lauded for picking a Diwali outfit that goes went in so well with the whole festive spirit. So, who is your favourite among the above divas? Is it Hina, Ananya, Jahnvi, Mouni or Anushka? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

