Summer is here, okay... almost monsoon BUT never too late to style your bikini in the hottest way possible. We just celebrated bikini day and you know that it cannot be restricted to just one day to celebrate the hottest attire there is- a bikini! Even if you are just walking on the beach this summer or just posing for pictures, bikinis make you look XXX-tra steamy. We have for you some of the best types of bikinis you can wear!

Seamless Bikini

If you are afraid of bikini lines on your butt, you should wear seamless bikinis. Seamless bikinis look almost like your own skin and supremely HOT!

Halter Neck Bikini

A halter-neck bikini is one in which the strap of the top of the bikini is tied at the back of the neck. This type of bikini gives you better boob support while flaunting cleavage in the best way possible.

Thong Bikini

You must have often seen models or swimmers wearing this type of bikini. The string of these bikinis is very thin, so the panty lines are not visible and the size of the butt also stands out.

Bandeau Bikini

While there are straps in the normal bikini, there is no strap in the bandeau bikini. Since this type of bikini does not get much support, this strapless top bikini is perfect for girls whose bust is small.

'Naked' Bikini

As the name suggests, it is barely even a bikini to go about! Tiny pieces of top and bottom just leaving very little for the imagination.

Monokini

This type of bikini sees the bottom part of the one-piece swimwear being body fitting and the centre has cut-out detail to flaunt the navel and midriff.

Balconette Bikini

The top of this type of bikini comes with separate cups, with the help of which ladies can make their busts appear bigger. Also, its horizontal cut is also lower, which is perfect for a toned body.

Whether it is a monokini or a "naked" bikini, all you have to do is wear it confidently! Many people hesitate to wear a bikini BUT this summer throws care off the wind.

