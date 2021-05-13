The summer season has already begun and you can easily feel the excitement in the air. When it comes to clothing, Summer is most of our favourite season. The breeziness of the fabrics, bright summer colours allow us to opt for various unique outfits. Now, if you are wondering what are summer wardrobe essentials you must have, then you must take summer style inspiration from TV actress Jasmin Bhasin's wardrobe. The gorgeous diva never fails to inspire us with her sartorial choices. Be it airport looks or vacation, Jasmin always gives us serious style goals.

Even after coming out of Bigg Boss 14, she continued to be one of the most talked-about TV stars on social media. Apart from her relationship with TV actor Aly Goni, she has always been in the news for her stylish and chic outfits. From oversized sweatshirts to pastel co-ord sets, her closet is full of goals for those who wish to have a wardrobe with a variety of outfits, apt for the summer season. And interestingly, Jasmin keeps sharing pictures of her OOTDs on her official Instagram handle. So no matter what, one can easily get a glimpse of her attires on the photo-sharing app on regular basis.

Let's have a look at Jasmin Bhasin's summer style here:

White Look for Sunny Days

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmin Bhasin (@jasminbhasin2806)

This summer, get yourself an entirely white ensemble like Jasmin and style your look with kolhapuri sandals and silver earrings.

Stylish Oversized Sweatshirt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmin Bhasin (@jasminbhasin2806)

Staying at home is the new normal now and thus, if you want to look stylish while keeping yourself warm in an airconditioned room then opt for an oversized sweatshirt this summer.

Chic Pastel Co-Ord Set

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmin Bhasin (@jasminbhasin2806)

Undoubtedly, Jasmin Bhasin can take care of your retail therapy this summer. Get inspired by this look of Jasmin and add a pastel co-ord set as a summer wardrobe essential. It is going to be a perfect comfy outfit for the season.

Denim-On-Denim

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmin Bhasin (@jasminbhasin2806)

Well, denim can never go out of fashion. Be it any season, denim is always a must-have wardrobe essential. Take a cue from Jasmin and buy a chambray shirt and blue short denim this summer.

Biker Shorts with Printed Tee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmin Bhasin (@jasminbhasin2806)

Stylish and easy-going, this look of Jasmin is set to be a summer fashion essential especially that printed t-shirt. Style a printed tee with biker shorts to get this look.

We hope now after looking at Jasmin Bhasin's style file you will able to select some comfortable-yet-stylish summer wardrobe-essentials.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2021 05:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).