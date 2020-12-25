The moment we think of Jay Bhanushali, the only thing which pops our mind is how talented the man is. Not only has he created a mark for himself in Television as well as Bollywood, but he is also a family man. Jay always seems content with his personal and professional life and that’s what makes him special. From acting, hosting to also flashing his goofy side via TikTok, he is multi-talented indeed. All that being said, as the good-looking lad celebrates his birthday on December 25, we are about to discuss his fashion sense, which is less talked about. Jay Bhanushali Plans an Adorable Surprise for Wifey Mahhi Vij to Mark Their 10th Wedding Anniversary (Watch Video).

A scroll through his Instagram and it is filled with many stylish pictures of Jay that echoes his fashion taste. From suits, shirts to travel-friendly clothing, his closet is simple, fuss-free and easy going. Another thing which we adore about him is that he is crystal clear about what will suit him and what will not. So, on the occasion of his birthday today, let’s take a look at some of the best fashion gems from Jay’s IG. Jay Bhanushali Birthday Special: 7 Tik Tok Videos Of The Kayamath Actor And Wife Mahhi Vij That Are ROFL Worthy.

Learn How To Add A Printed Spark To An All-Black Look!

Shiny Or Basic Tuxedo? Chose Your Style!

Traditional Look Done Right!

A Striking Hoodie Is A Must Have This Winter!

We Love That 'Mario' Themed Tee!

Another Desi Look That Impresses!

Sometimes Fashion Is About Comfort!

A Guy Wearing Pink Suit... Is Indeed Breaking Stereotypes!

Packing A Neon Punch!

Chequered Always Makes An Impact!

That’s it, guys! These were some of the most amazing ensemble flaunted by Jay Bhanushali till date. The way he carries himself is commendable and he should definitely keep up with the good work in the style department. The highlight of his fashion is that it's fuss-free. Happy Birthday, Jay Bhanushali. Stay tuned!

