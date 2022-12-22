Let's not deny that there's no hype for Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. The movie is making headlines for different reasons but its popularity is still going strong amongst the viewers. SRK is returning to the big screen after a gap of four long years and that makes Pathaan even more important for all his fans. Earlier the makers unveiled Deepika Padukone's Besharam Rang song from the movie and now the focus is on King Khan himself. Pathaan Song Jhoome Jo Pathaan: No 'Saffron' This Time, Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's New Track Oozes Abs, Swag and Sex Appeal! (Watch Video).

Jhoome Jo Pathaan was the second song released by the makers and while Shah Rukh Khan looked like eye candy as expected, Deepika too made enough noise with her oomph. If you think DP looked sexy in her earlier song, wait till you see her sexier avatar in this one. With kohled eyes, sensuous expressions and sultry looks, Deepika has managed to put together a complete package that exceeded our expectations. She looked divine, she looked sexy and definitely a seductress in her new song from Pathaan. Pathaan Song Besharam Rang: Deepika Padukone Rocks a Yellow Bikini in New Poster Shared by Shah Rukh Khan!

Sexy AF!

Deepika Padukone from Jhoome Jo Pathaan song (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Deepika Padukone from Jhoome Jo Pathaan song (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Deepika Padukone from Jhoome Jo Pathaan song (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Deepika Padukone from Jhoome Jo Pathaan song (Photo Credits: YouTube)

While her outfits are not very bold or revealing, she still manages to make them look extra hot, thanks to her sex appeal. To further elaborate on her multiple looks from the song, let's jot them down one at a time.

Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will hit the big screens on January 25, 2023.

