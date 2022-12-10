Shah Rukh Khan took to social media today and teased fans by sharing a glimpse of co-star Deepika Padukone from Pathaan's upcoming song Besharam Rang. In the photo, we see DP striking a sexy pose in yellow bikini as she straight looks into the cam. The said song will be out on December 12 at 11 AM IST. Pathaan Song Besharam Rang: Shah Rukh Khan Shares Deepika Padukone’s Jaw-Dropping Look in Monokini As He Announces the First Single’s Release; Track To Be Out on December 12.

Deepika Padukone in Bikini:

Mirror mirror on the wall, she’s the most glamorous of them all! #BesharamRang song dropping on 12th Dec at 11 AM - https://t.co/F4TpXiidWz Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. pic.twitter.com/TM7aHCFavr — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2022

